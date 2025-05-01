Legal & General Group Plc Has $273,000 Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGY. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $119,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,839. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $119,577.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at $989,388.95. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,004 shares of company stock worth $770,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.89. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGY

About Pagaya Technologies

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.