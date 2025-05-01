Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nayax were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Nayax by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Nayax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 92,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nayax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NYAX opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nayax Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

About Nayax

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.