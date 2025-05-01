Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,521 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1,956.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

