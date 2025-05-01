Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,425 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DHT were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 469,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 468,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DHT by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 743,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 327,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.69 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

