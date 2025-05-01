Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVBP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.66.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.