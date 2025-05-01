Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 180.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 749,865 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 1,044,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,617,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,810,588 shares in the company, valued at $101,850,067.52. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,828,706 shares of company stock worth $23,810,399 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

