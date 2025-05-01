Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,153 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in HBT Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $732.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.62.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other HBT Financial news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,048.75. This trade represents a 30.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,140. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $725,700. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

