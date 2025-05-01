Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,206 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 925.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 153,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.5 %

GTN opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

