Legal & General Group Plc Sells 247 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.