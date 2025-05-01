Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,139 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,219,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,964,023.05. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,087.94. This trade represents a 74.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

