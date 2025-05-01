Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,558 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Anterix were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

