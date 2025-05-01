Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.38. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

