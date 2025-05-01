Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,666 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,762 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,705,000.00 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

