LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 585,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

