LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $55.98. Approximately 26,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 237,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

