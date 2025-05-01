LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,035,548.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,200. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. State Street Corp increased its stake in LifeMD by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 192,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 496.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

