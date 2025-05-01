Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.3 %
LWAY opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.93.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.