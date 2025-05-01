LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LPTH stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.75. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

LightPath Technologies Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

