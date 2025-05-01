Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
LSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Pos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance
