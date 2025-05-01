Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $179.17, but opened at $191.31. Littelfuse shares last traded at $185.02, with a volume of 34,805 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.