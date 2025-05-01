Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 25,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

