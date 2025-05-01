LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC) versus Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Head to Head Contrast

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Brands 0 10 10 0 2.50

Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $224.42, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of LQR House Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House Inc. – Common Stock -630.38% -119.93% -114.73% Constellation Brands 6.27% 26.55% 10.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and Constellation Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House Inc. – Common Stock $2.27 million 0.92 -$15.75 million ($143.36) -0.01 Constellation Brands $10.21 billion 3.32 $1.73 billion ($0.51) -368.08

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats LQR House Inc. – Common Stock on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House Inc. – Common Stock

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

