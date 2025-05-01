Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Lucky Strike Entertainment to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $361.42 million for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. On average, analysts expect Lucky Strike Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LUCK opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -938.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,200.00%.

LUCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,981.68. This represents a 77.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,163 shares of company stock worth $62,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Further Reading

