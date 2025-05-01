Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,800 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the March 31st total of 276,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.