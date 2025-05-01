Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,800 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the March 31st total of 276,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.
