Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Financial Comparison

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Mach Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mach Natural Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dividends

Mach Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.31%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Vermilion Energy pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mach Natural Resources pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Mach Natural Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $2.07 billion 0.45 -$176.01 million ($0.22) -27.45 Mach Natural Resources $969.63 million 1.64 $346.56 million $1.90 7.08

Mach Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mach Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Mach Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -41.53% 6.29% 2.97% Mach Natural Resources 25.17% 23.58% 12.00%

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

