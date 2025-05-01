Magna International (MGA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE MGA opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
