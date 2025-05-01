Magna International (MGA) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

