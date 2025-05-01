Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.4 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,793.72. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.