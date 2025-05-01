Mariner LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

