Mariner LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Employers by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Employers by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,087. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

