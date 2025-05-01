Mariner LLC Acquires 2,913 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Interface by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TILE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

