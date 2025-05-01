Mariner LLC Acquires 37,531 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 312,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081 over the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

