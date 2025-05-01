Mariner LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

