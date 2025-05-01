Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 31,538 Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 82,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 1,805.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IG opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.