Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.2 %

SIG stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

