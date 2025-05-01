Mariner LLC Buys 100,596 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,596 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,697,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 1.54. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTI. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

