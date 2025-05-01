Mariner LLC Buys 711 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.