Mariner LLC Buys New Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of HG opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

