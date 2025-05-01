Mariner LLC Cuts Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

