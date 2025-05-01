Mariner LLC Grows Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 648.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

