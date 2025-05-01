Mariner LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3,114.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 133,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,716,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 1.3 %

Masimo stock opened at $160.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.