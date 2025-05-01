Mariner LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 442,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,280,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,466,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

