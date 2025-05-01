Mariner LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Spire by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

