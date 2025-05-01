Mariner LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YMM. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 31.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

