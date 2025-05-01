Mariner LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

