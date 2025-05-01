Mariner LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,128,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

