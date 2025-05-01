Mariner LLC Has $605,000 Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 67,546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $116.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.11. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

