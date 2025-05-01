Mariner LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,589 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 1.05. Super Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Super Group Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

