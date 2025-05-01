Mariner LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,452,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,211,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,285,000 after buying an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 436,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,386,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $243.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

