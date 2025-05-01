Mariner LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. The trade was a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,425 shares of company stock worth $2,916,822. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Weatherford International Stock Down 5.0 %

WFRD stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

