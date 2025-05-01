Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

